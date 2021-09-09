Golf event in Southwick raises money for Jimmy Fund

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – It may not have been the best day for golf, but players teed off anyway to fight cancer.

The Jimmy Fund Western Mass Classic golf tournament was held at The Ranch in Southwick Thursday. Golfers who were there had a personal connection to the organizations that made this tournament possible.

Jace Sadowsky of Longmeadow said, “Well my dad’s been to Dana Farber, he’s had cancer in the past and they’ve been great for him. It’s a great cause to be out here, supporting it and all the money goes to Dana Farber and Jimmy Fund.”

Jimmy Fund Golf has raised more than $140 million to support cancer research and care at Dana Farber.