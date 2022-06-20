WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of golfers took to the links Monday on behalf of the children attending camp at the Boys and Girls club of West Springfield.

As its name suggests, the “Golf Fore Our Kids” tournament benefits the children who participate in the programs for young people at the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club and will make a difference for the kids whose families can’t afford to send their children to summer camp.

“This is the West Springfield Boys and Girls club 39th annual… it’s amazing, it’s a beautiful day. It helps to provide summer camperships for local children from families in need,” said Sarah Calabrese of the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

The golfers who took part in the tournament at Tekoa Country Club were representing a number of locally based companies.