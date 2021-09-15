Golf fundraiser for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Golfers hit the links at the Chicopee Country Club on Wednesday to raise money for a good cause.

The tournament was a fundraiser to support Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry, which provides food to people in need in the Chicopee area. The pantry’s executive director told 22News fundraising during the pandemic has been difficult, and events like today help them carry on their mission.

Ruben Reyes said, “To be able to come back and have all our communities partners chip in to make this event bigger than ever. It’s been great, and it’s been very important because again, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to fundraise.”

You can make to donation to Lorraine’s Soup kitchen if you’d like to help.