CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A long-time family tradition called the ‘Ken O’Neill Dawn to Dusk Golf Marathon,’ that started 25 years ago with Mike O’Neill’s uncle Ken who was battling colon cancer, continued Monday where golfers played 108 holes in one day.

Since 1997, Ken and Mike have played 108 holes of golf to raise thousands of dollars to support organizations like the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. After Ken passed away from cancer, Mike, with some help from friends, continues the legacy.

Mike told 22News, “He wasn’t doing it for himself but he was doing it to help others out, and I think 25 years later… here we are. We are still trying to help others out that are fighting this disease and its not a death sentence anymore.”

After the golf marathon, local supporters came out to the Boat House in South Hadley for the fundraiser celebration. This year, they also honored educator Anne Marie Liswell was well as local legend Andy Yee, both which died of cancer. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Jimmy Fund.