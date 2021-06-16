Golf tournament in Agawam raises money for non-profit that helps families with disabilities

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – High ambitions for a golf tournament in Feeding Hills that’s raising money for a good cause.

People were hitting the links Wednesday at the Oak Ridge Country Club for the 42nd annual Tony Strycharz memorial golf tournament. Jericho, a non-profit organization with the Springfield Diocese that helps families with disabilities, intends to raise tens of thousands of dollars from the event.

“Our goal today is to raise $30,000 between golf and the raffles. We hope that everybody who has come will open up their pocketbooks and wallets and be very generous to us,” said Linda LaPointe, Executive Director of Bureau of Exceptional Children & Adults.

This is Jericho’s largest fundraiser every year.