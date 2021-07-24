Golf tournament in Springfield raises money for at risk teens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser to help at risk youth and their families is being held Saturday at Franconia Golf Course in Springfield.

This is their fourth annual “I Found Light Against All Odds” fundraiser scramble tournament. All to help out a non-profit. It’s goal is to aid at risk youth and their families through social, emotional and economic challenges, giving them the tools they need for those going through challenging times and providing guidance.

Saturday’s fundraiser will go towards several programs. Including a future project, “I Found Light Against All Odds Lighthouse for Homeless Teen Girls.”

22News is a community partner and sponsor of “I Found Light” and our own Ciara Speller will be taking part in the festivities.