SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts took to the golf course Saturday afternoon to raise money for the local organization “I Found Light Against All Odds”.

The non-profit is dedicated to helping under served youth in the region. Specifically assisting young adults with with social, emotional, and economic issues.

The fundraiser was held at the Franconia Golf Course with a dinner at the Springfield Elks Pavilion.

22News Anchor Ciara Speller dedicates her time to this non-profit and helped organized the tournament.

“So I’ve been part of ‘I Found Light Against All Odds’ for about 4 years now, going on 5 years,” Ciara said. “And just, their mission resonated so much with me. Helping inner-city youth, helping our youth that need our assistance, that need somebody to be there, whether it’s a shoulder to cry on or just a friend.”

This was the 5th annual golf tournament for this organization.