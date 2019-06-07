Golf tournament to help raise money for Spirit of Springfield events

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s Spirit of Springfield golf tournament will help finance a full year’s worth of events ranging from the upcoming Fourth of July fireworks to Bright Nights at Forest Park later in the year.

Dozens of golfers teed off Friday at Springfield’s Franconia golf course for this fundraiser.

Executive Director of the Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt, is happy to see the same faces every summer.

“We’ve had many of the same people coming year after year. You don’t see them until the following year,” Matt said. “They’re there when we need them. There was a very good turnout, 140 players.”

Matt’s looking forward to the next spirit of Springfield event, the fourth of July fireworks.

The fireworks will return to Riverfront Park in a few weeks. During the park’s renovations, the fireworks were held at Blunt Park last year.