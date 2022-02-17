WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The good weather can bring along good business, especially for spots that usually wouldn’t be open in February.

22News visited the East Mountain Country Club in Westfield around 12:30 Thursday and it looked like people were taking full advantage of the nice day.

Despite the strong winds, golfers were out in light jackets and even shorts. 22News spoke with the co-owner Ted Perez Junior who said they expected to have about 160 golfers out on the fairway by the end of the day. Golfers were glad to be out on the course for the first time in six weeks and that’s good for business.

“It’s February 17, we’re in Massachusetts. We’ve had a pretty full slate, We’ve had golfers going since eight this morning so pretty good. Last year, February 2021, zero golfers. So we’re already ahead of last year,” said Perez.

He added that because of this unseasonably warm weather it adds a challenge for golfers compared to the normal season. That’s because the terrain can go from frozen to dry to muddy.

22News asked when he plans to fully open for the season, he said as long as there isn’t snow on the ground, they’ll be open.