CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the beginning to golfing season and the Chicopee Country Club is seeing more people come out to play golf in this nice weather.

With temperatures in the 90s on Friday, people are grabbing their golf clubs and shoes and heading to the golf course. Mike O’Neill, the golf director at the country club, says the weather has been great for the business.

“We opened on April 2nd, which was nice weather but this is like August in April weather. So the golfers are loving it and we are full to capacity with our times the last couple of days. It’s a great start to the season,” said O’Neill.

If you plan to go golfing soon, O’Neill says it’s important to stay hydrated and stretch beforehand.