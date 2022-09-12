HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The HCC Foundation is hosting its 35th annual golf benefit Monday at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield.

Nearly 100 golfers tee off to raise money for scholarships at Holyoke Community College. Money raised at the tournament will support student scholarships managed by the HCC Foundation. Over the past 34 years, the annual HCC Foundation Golf Classic has raised $500,000 for HCC scholarships, student support programs, and classroom technology.

The golf outing begins with an 11:00 a.m. buffet lunch followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. After golf, participants will enjoy cocktails on the clubhouse porch, followed by raffles and a special dinner.

“We are excited to bring our community together again on the golf course to support HCC students,” said Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the HCC Foundation. “This is always such a wonderful day and we are so grateful for the support of our alumni, faculty, staff, board members, and local businesses for investing in our mission.”