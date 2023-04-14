HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Good Friday for Orthodox Christians who recognize a different holy calendar than Catholics and Protestants. The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Holyoke held their Good Friday services Friday.

“Orthodox Christian celebrate many feasts and events happening within the church. So its important as Orthodox Christians to remember what Christ did for us and to be part of that,” said Sharon Konstantinidis, Philoptochos of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Similar to the Catholic and Protestant traditions, orthodox Christians will celebrate their Easter this Sunday.