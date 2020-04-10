1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 599 deaths reported out of 20,974 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Trinity Health tested over 7,000 people for COVID-19 584 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,603 tested so far
Watch Live
9PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

‘Good Morning Heroes’ provides grab-and-go breakfast for Springfield first responders

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley and the Springfield Boys & Girls Club are showing their appreciation for local first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations introduced the “Good Morning Heroes” program Friday morning. The program provides grab-and-go breakfasts for Springfield first responders.

Grab-and-go breakfast to be provided for Springfield first responders during crisis

The breakfasts will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Boys & Girls Club parking lot.

There’s some messaging in the bag as well that lets them know that we’re grateful and the community is grateful. It’s a great thing to teach the kids here at the club too that giving back to the community is an important thing so it’s a win-win all around.

Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley

The Good Morning Heroes program started Friday and will run until May 4, the day Governor Baker’s stay at home order is lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today