‘Good Morning Heroes’ provides grab-and-go breakfast for Springfield first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley and the Springfield Boys & Girls Club are showing their appreciation for local first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations introduced the “Good Morning Heroes” program Friday morning. The program provides grab-and-go breakfasts for Springfield first responders.

The breakfasts will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Boys & Girls Club parking lot.

There’s some messaging in the bag as well that lets them know that we’re grateful and the community is grateful. It’s a great thing to teach the kids here at the club too that giving back to the community is an important thing so it’s a win-win all around. Paul Mina, President & CEO, United Way of Pioneer Valley

The Good Morning Heroes program started Friday and will run until May 4, the day Governor Baker’s stay at home order is lifted.