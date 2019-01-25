Good Samaritans helped rescue man whose car went off Westfield bridge and into river Video

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Bystanders are being hailed as heroes after they helped rescue a man whose car went off a Westfield bridge and into the river below on Thursday.

“He just kind of casually said to me, ‘oh yeah, I'm really cold right now cause I had to jump in the river and save some guy when his car went over the bridge,’” said Nicole Cansino of Westfield.

The driver of that car was brought to the hospital Thursday morning, after a pickup truck hit his car on Route 20, sending it over the side of the bridge, into the Westfield River below.

Cansino, said her husband, Leo, saw the accident and leaped into action.

“That's Leo,” Cansino said. “He doesn't always think he just jumps in to help.”

With the help of another bystander, Cansino’s husband used a ladder to get the driver out.

“He went down the embankment, jumped in the water, yelled up to another bystander to grab a ladder off his work truck,” Cansino explained. “From what I understand, he put the ladder under the car so it wouldn't move. He was 79-years-old, he wasn't able to move or speak, so he dragged him out to safety.”

Westfield Police Captain Mike McCabe told 22News the driver was rushed to Baystate Medical Center after the rescue.

Crews from Interstate Towing retrieved the car from the fast-moving waters of the Westfield River Thursday, swollen by the rain and melting snow.

“I would say it was a good 40 feet probably,” Capt. McCabe said. “Maybe even 50. “It was pretty far down there. The water was rushing really bad actually. I didn't even realize until I got down there how bad the current was. Thank god the person that was in the accident was in okay shape.”

Captain McCabe said the pickup truck driver may have had a medical emergency just before the crash.