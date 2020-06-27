Good Vibes program hosts peace drive calling for end to gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning in Springfield for another peace drive car parade against gun violence.

“There’s been a lot of violence in Springfield. We’ve lost a lot of people, some people that I knew and that my friends knew,” said Ariana Williams, public health coordinator at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.

Williams told 22News, “I just feel that I’m taking on everybody’s energy and I just want to put it out in a positive way.”

The New North Citizens’ Council through its Good Vibes program, started the drives through areas of the city impacted heavily by gun violence. Just this month, three shootings took place in one week.

22News spoke with Joesiah Gonzalez, director of youth services at New North Citizens’ Council, about the organization’s approach in response to gun violence.

“All of those folks that are dressed in orange and black are outreach workers. As soon as there’s a shooting or a violence incident in Springfield, they’re going out to that neighborhood, they’re knocking on doors talking to neighbors, ‘can we offer any support,'” he explained.

The drive’s mission is to send a counter message in response to the lives that were lost to recent gun violence in the city.

Saturday was the fourth peace drive the program hosted. Participants took the car parade to city hall to show elected officials what their constituents want them to do about recent gun violence in the city.

“We want to make it clear to the leaders of the city that we have got to stop the gun violence and there needs to be policies put in place to do so,” Gonzalez continued.

The Good Vibes program serves youth ages 17 to 24 who are proven risk or at risk in regards to gun violence. The program provides workforce development, mental health counseling and many other opportunities to pave the way to success for youth participants.