Good Vibes program to host peace drive in response to gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Good Vibes program of New North Citizens Council will be hosting a peace drive in response to gun violence in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive will begin at 10 a.m. and will be located at the McDonalds in the North End on 2392 Main Street. The overall purpose of the peace drive is to send a message after lives have been tragically lost due to recent gun violence within the city.

The Good Vibes program is a non-profit organization and serves youth ages from 17 to 24 years old who are proven risk or at risk of gun violence. The program provides workforce development, mental health counseling and many other opportunities to pave the way to success for youth participants.

The peace drive happening Saturday will also be in partnership with the Springfield Police Department and community residents.