SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Can you guess what people in the Springfield area were searching for the most on the internet this year?

Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across the globe and trending searches on pop culture, sports, music, news, and more.

But this year, Google also launched a local hub, showcasing the shared interests of communities across the United States.

Generally, “near me” searches spiked this year compared to 2021, perhaps because more people were looking to get out of their homes due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Springfield’s top-trending “near me” search was “Easter brunch near me”– the only place in the U.S. to have that as its top search.

“Things to do this weekend” also made the list of top trending “near me” searches in Springfield. 22News offers a community calendar that showcases local events as well as an opportunity to list your event.

Interestingly, Springfield was the only place in the country to have “blackburnian warbler” as its top trending animal. Blackburnian warblers are birds that have orange-colored feathers along their throat and triangular black cheek patches.

The Springfield area’s top recipe was makos kalacs and the top music genre was rap, according to Google Trends.

Here are the Springfield area’s top “near me” searches for 2022:

You can learn more about nationwide Google Search trends and explore the local hub here.