WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield held their 15th Annual ‘Gordy’s First Race’ Monday, out in the cold.

The race, which is named in honor of avid runner and friend of the Boys and Girls Club, Gordon Bates was either a 5 or 10K.

300 people suited up for the run on New Years day with each one paying a fee of at least 30 dollars, with all of the money going directly back into programming for the youth members at the Boys and Girls Club.

This is now the 15th year of this run and for many, including Westfield City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane, it’s became a tradition to start off the new year this way, “It’s a great way to start off the new year, all these healthy habits and all these people in Westfield participating and it’s one of our most important institutions in Westfield. The Westfield Boys and Girls Club does a great job, I’m thrilled to be out here supporting them.”

Bo Sullivan, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield told 22News their goal was to raise at least 5-6 thousand dollars and they achieved that mark, “This tradition is a big one, we like to kick off every year on the right foot so to speak.”

And if this race wasn’t long enough for you, the Westfield Boys and Girls Club will be holding their half marathon in March.