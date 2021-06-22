Gotcha Day celebration for Molly, a therapy dog at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sherriff’s Department celebrated “Gotcha Day” for Molly, their therapy dog on Monday.

Molly is a member of the Emotional Support Division at the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that they are “thankful for the time that Molly and her handler, Stephanie, spend raising the spirits of staff and the men at our Stonybrook Stabilization and Treatment Center.”

Photos courtesy of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

The Stonybrook Stabilization and Treatment Centers are located in Springfield and at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow. Residents who are court ordered to get detox and treatment from Worcester, west to the Berkshires can go to Springfield and Ludlow to avoid trips to eastern Massachusetts.

“Gotcha Day” is a term for the anniversary of the day on which a pet was adopted.