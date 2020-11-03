Gov. Baker activates 1,000 National Guardsmen in Massachusetts ahead of Election Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Guard was activated Monday as a safety precaution ahead of Election Day and the days following.

Governor Charlie Baker activated up to 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard as a precaution to the bitterly contested presidential election. Monday’s decision was made as an effort to maintain public safety following Tuesday’s election.

Gov. Baker’s administration says there is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts but they are making resources available if need be.

“We’ve heard from a number of our colleagues in local government who’ve asked us to make the guard available if need be sort of later in the week, but the goal here is to really be supportive of local communities,” said Gov. Baker.

The National Guard has been similarly activated a few times in recent months without its members being pressed into duty.