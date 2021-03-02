Gov. Baker believes Johnson & Johnson vaccine could help state’s rollout efforts

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is confident that the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine will help residents get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Website troubles continue for Massachusetts residents and Gov. Baker has a plan to help those trying to make an appointment.

Improvements are being made every week to the state’s vaccination website and among the changes is a “digital waiting room” for the state’s seven mass vaccination sites.

Gov. Baker said this will help prevent website outages. He also announced that he is working with software vendors that can handle large-scale demand.

The Baker administration has often cited supply from the federal government as a major constraint around much of its vaccine rollout efforts.

He said, “It’s obviously great to see the data move in the right direction so we can make it possible to reopen on a phased basis.”

On Monday, Baker said about 68 percent of residents 75 and older had been vaccinated. In the long-term care sector, 90 percent of residents and about 70 percent of staff had received vaccines. He added with more vaccines available, the easier it will become to get an appointment.