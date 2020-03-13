Breaking News
Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
1  of  6
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College Enfield Public Schools Franklin County Technical School Rowe Elementary School St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford

Gov. Baker, Boston mayor to hold news conference regarding 2020 Boston Marathon

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled his fiscal 2021 budget proposal on Wednesday, saying it will fully fund the first year of local school aid under the 2019 education reform law. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are scheduled to make an announcement regarding the 2020 Boston Marathon on Friday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. at the Boston City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh, Boston Athletic Association CEO Thomas Grilk, John Hancock President and CEO Marianne Harrison will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on preparedness and planning for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories