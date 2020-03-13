Gov. Baker, Boston mayor to hold news conference regarding 2020 Boston Marathon

Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled his fiscal 2021 budget proposal on Wednesday, saying it will fully fund the first year of local school aid under the 2019 education reform law. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are scheduled to make an announcement regarding the 2020 Boston Marathon on Friday morning.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. at the Boston City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh, Boston Athletic Association CEO Thomas Grilk, John Hancock President and CEO Marianne Harrison will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on preparedness and planning for the coronavirus.