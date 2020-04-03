Gov. Baker eyeing MassMutual Center as 1 of 3 locations for field hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The health care system is under immense pressure with the coming surge in COVID-19 patients, and Governor Charlie Baker announced new measures to even out the fight.

He announced on Thursday that the state will add 1,000 beds using field hospital technology to create additional capacity for hospitals.

We know that a field hospital is opening at the DCU Center in Worcester, but now, Gov. Baker is saying that the MassMutual Center is one of three possible locations for additional facilities.

Temporary field hospitals are being considered as a way to relieve the pressure on health care systems during the coronavirus pandemic. The facilities are “step down level care sites,” meaning they would treat people who are too sick to go home but not sick enough to be in the hospital.

The MassMutual Center is being considered as a site for a field hospital.

“It certainly would make a huge difference not only to the individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 or the coronavirus or have other health situations that they are dealing with,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The DCU Center in Worcester is currently being converted into a 200-bed facility, the first field hospital in the state. In addition to the mass mutual center, the Boston convention center and joint base cape cod are being considered as well.

More information regarding field hospitals is expected to come in the coming week.