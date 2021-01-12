Gov. Baker: More than 141,000 vaccinated in Massachusetts so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is expecting another shipment of the coronavirus vaccine after running out of its first dose on Monday.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that the state has administered more than 141,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Baystate Health will be receiving additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by Wednesday at the latest.

The announcement comes as the hospital system ran out of first doses for its healthcare workers on Monday. Baystate Health has provided the first COVID-19 dose to more than 7,800 of its 12,000 employees.

About 1,900 have received the second dose and the same number of workers have declined the vaccine as they wait to see what the side effects are.



Over at Mercy Medical Center, the hospital has provided more than 2,000 first doses but is also waiting for more vaccines to come in.