Gov. Baker tours newly renovated Holyoke Community College center

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was in western Massachusetts for the formal opening of the refurbished campus center at Holyoke Community College Friday.

After touring the recently renovated campus center, at a cost of more than $43 million, the governor participated in the formal re-opening of the HCC complex.

Over 9,000 Holyoke Community College students will have access to the building. Students told 22News, they look forward to using its amenities during breaks from class.

“It’s wonderful,” said senior, Maiv Lee Ruiz. “It’s a great place for students to accommodate their needs, it’s a great place for students to meet, you can study or just hang out.”

When the original 1978 campus center fell into serious disrepair, the college spent more than $43 million during a two-year overhaul.