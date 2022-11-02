LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Next Tuesday is Election Day and Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit to Ludlow Wednesday showing his support for Republican candidate James “Chip” Harrington in the Seventh Hampden District.

The two met with the Ludlow Construction Company. Both Republicans spoke about the importance in investing in these programs as a way to strengthen the workforce.

Governor Baker highlighted the hundreds of millions that have been distributed to vocational technical programs across the state, including Westfield Technical Academy, which received a million dollars in September. Ludlow School Committee member James “Chip” Harrington said he wanted to take that work a step further if he becomes a state representative. He’s hoping to bring shop classes back to middle schools.

“Kids can now make an educated decision before they get into 9th grade whether they want to follow through on a vocation because for every three tradespeople that are retiring, only one person’s backfilling that,” said Harrington.

Harrington is running up against former Ludlow Selectman Aaron Saunders, vying for Jake Olivera’s seat as he aims to claim State Senator Eric Lesser’s open spot. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.