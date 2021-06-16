Gov. Baker visits Springfield vaccination site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker made another stop on his trip to Springfield, visiting the vaccination site at the Caring Health Center on Sumner Avenue.

While there, Gov. Baker officially declared Wednesday “Vaccinator Appreciation Day” across the state.

He added that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccinations, but at the Caring Center, vaccination efforts remain a top priority. Already 10,000 individuals have been vaccinated there.

Caring Health Center President and CEO, Tania Barber, told 22News, “We are working with churches within the city of Springfield, making sure that folks are aware that this site is here in addition to the other vaccination sites.”

The Caring Center accepts walk-ins.

If you require transportation, the Caring Center does provide it. You can call and set up an appointment at 413-693-1015.