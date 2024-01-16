SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early education and child care may soon become both more affordable and accessible across Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey’s new proposal will guarantee that every 4-year old can enroll in a preschool program at low or no cost, within the state’s ‘Gateway cities,’ including Springfield. Healey’s plan also includes aiding low and moderate income families, to be able to afford child care.

22News spoke with Vincent Borello, Director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, who says its important for their youth services to be accessible for all families, “We have to give kids a place to go regardless of race, creed, color, or economic status. At the Boys and Girls Club, no child is ever turned away and left behind.”

Borello adds that parents can register their child at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club at any time of the year.