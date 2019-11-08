Gov. Lamont announces new plan for Connecticut tolls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont released an updated plan for the addition of tolls in his state.

Luckily for area drivers, none of the tolls will be on the stretch of the highway of I-91 South or North, a common highway used by local residents to get into Connecticut. But once drivers are in the Hartford area, they can expect to pay the tolls.

Main tolls impacting local drivers are I-84 in West Hartford and Hartford and the Charter Oak Bridge in Hartford connecting I-91 to I-94 and Route 2. We asked Nicholas Dowd, a Chicopee driver if the new tolls would impact him driving to Connecticut.

“I think it’s ridiculous because life is expensive and it’s just another way the government’s taking money from us,” said Dowd. “I’ll avoid Connecticut at all costs. Yeah, I’ll take backroads.”

The money from the tolls is going towards 14 bridge repair projects.

The fees range from 50 cents to $1 for cars, a $1.25 to $2.50 for medium-sized trucks and $3.50 to $7 for heavy trucks. The tolls will work off of transponders such as EZ-Pass.

CT2030, the project heading the tolls, say 40 percent of the revenue from the tolls will come from out-of-state drivers.