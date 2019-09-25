Vape products to be removed from Massachusetts stores following temporary ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Governor Baker enacted a four-month temporary ban on sales of all vaping products.

The ban includes vape flavors like mint and menthol, as well as non-flavored vaping products and marijuana vaping products.

The ban will take effect immediately and run through January of 2020.

Public health officials, along with local boards of health, plan to begin removing vape products from stores across the Commonwealth.

However, many vaping businesses aren’t sure if this will make a major health impact.

They say people can just go over the state line into Connecticut and buy vaping products, but Connecticut is now considering its own ban on flavored vape products