HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency after Massachusetts’ shelter system reached its full capacity for migrants.

In a letter from the U.S. Secretary, the governor is adding shelters every week, currently seeking $45 million each month on programs for these families and create more space, but its getting difficult to meet the rapid demand.

The governor spoke with 22News about her next steps to house migrants in the state, “Need for expedited authorization to get these migrant working. We continue to see significant numbers to whom all want to work and we continue to be challenged in efforts to have them.”

There is housing in at least 80 communities in the commonwealth, Healey is fully committed to funding programs to house migrants in the state. She emphasizes to the public that these migrants are here to work.