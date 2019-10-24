Governor Baker and vape shops appeal recent ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The battle over the temporary ban on the sale of vaping products isn’t over yet.

Governor Baker is appealing a superior court judge ruling which would shorten the duration of the ban and open it up to a process allowing for public testimony. The opposition is now appealing the ruling as well.

The vapor technology association is asking for the ban to be lifted immediately and they said they will continue to ask for that relief.

They filed a memo, contending that the state unlikely wins its case and that the ban is causing irreparable harm to small business owners and the states $330 million vaping industry.

The attorney general’s office argued that if the ruling stands it would put the health and safety of Massachusetts residents in immediate jeopardy.

The owner of Palma Smoke Shop and Mart in Springfield told 22News the local vape shops aren’t to blame. He argues that the harmful products are coming from other sources.

“They should allow us to sell the nicotine products at least. We don’t sell anything THC and we can’t sell THC products,” Mohmaed Sajan said.

The Department of public health is now reporting another 17 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung injury to the CDC.. bringing the total number of cases referred from Massachusetts to 46.

The ban is currently in effect untill January.