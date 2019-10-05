Governor Baker celebrates new Valley Flyer service lines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker’s busy day in Springfield continued at Union Station Saturday afternoon, as he and fellow notables celebrated new lines from Amtrack.

The Valley Flyer is a new, state-supported, seven days a week train running along the Connecticut River.

Stops in Northampton, Holyoke, Springfield, and Greenfield will make local travel easier. Connections to New Haven and Connecticut also opens up an easy trip to New York City.

The last time that was possible was 1967.

The rail service started on August 30 and will run for two years. The trains also connect with Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor at New Haven and serve stations between New Haven and Springfield.

Governor Baker told 22News, the Valley Flyer service is a significant step towards partnership in and out of Massachusetts.

“I certainly believe, and I know others do as well this is the start of a very significant north-south partnership and one we are looking forward to building on going forward,” said Governor Baker.

The service is guaranteed through fall 2021 as a pilot program.

An annual goal of 24,000 new riders was established. If that is not met, the program will be discontinued.