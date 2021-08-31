Governor Baker comments on Springfield courthouse mold issue

(WWLP) – The Roderick Ireland Courthouse on State Street in Springfield will remain closed for at least another couple of days.

Governor Charlie Baker spoke about the closure while he visited Easthampton Tuesday morning. This week, progress is being made to clean and assess the mold issue inside the courthouse. But it’s still not known when exactly the building will reopen to the public.

The doors of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield remain closed for at least another couple of days as environmental experts cleanup a mold issue that was reported last week. An environmental testing firm and a licensed mold abatement company is working in the building to assess and address the deteriorating conditions.

The city announced the doors won’t reopen until test results are received and reviewed. A full report is expected Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker saying while the state will assist in any way they can, it’s ultimately up to court system.

“We are perfectly willing to work with the trial court on whatever the trial court believes we can do to assist them with the issues they have with that building. But at the end of the day that building belongs to them, not us.” Governor Baker

Staff inside the courthouse are working out of offices in Tower Square after Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni evacuated his employees last week due to a serious mold issue. “It’s going to depend on the results of the information we see as well as our own assessment of the space.”

Important Superior Court matters continues to be handled remotely at the Franklin County Superior Court in Greenfield.