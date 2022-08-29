WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito visited West Springfield Monday to discuss the expansion of infrastructure programs throughout their administration.

This was about highlighting the work done to make infrastructure grants more available for local communities in the state using West Springfield as a back drop. An example of that was the bus stop by the Senior Center across from the Town Common where the event was held.

Through grant funding, they were able to make the bus stop more accessible. According to state leaders,

the Baker-Polito Administration has started four infrastructure grant programs during their time in office and expanded the complete streets program. Over $330 million has been given out through more than 1,500 awards since 2016.

“Combine that with the $11 billion in the MassTrac legislation so communities all over the Commonwealth can work with state government and with federal funds to do great things across their community.” Governor Baker

The event in West Springfield comes ten days after the start of MBTA’s month-long closure of the Orange Line in Boston for emergency repairs. The MBTA said Monday they are 37 percent done and should be completed on time.