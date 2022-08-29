SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held a celebration ahead of the Civic Center garage being torn down.

Monday, they celebrated the decommissioning of the parking garage that stands next to the MassMutual Center as they get ready to rebuild. In its place, a brand new five-story garage will be built. Mayor Sarno said it will have more than 800 parking spaces.

The old garage had limited parking because both the second floor as well as the roof were closed after a point. The process to take down the old building has really ramped up this summer, with barricades blocking off the construction area.

Ribbon cutting on the new garage is expected to be in late 2023.