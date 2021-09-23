WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend the 30,000th tree planting celebration as part of Climate Week in Westfield Thursday.

Governor Baker will be joined with Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Theoharides, and DCR Commissioner Montgomery at General Shepard Park in Westfield at 2 p.m. for Greening the Gateway Cities 30,000th Tree Planting.

General Shepard Park is located at Court and South Broad Streets, in front of the fire department. 22News is attending the event and a livestream will be provided on WWLP.com.

Governor Baker will also be at The Big E in West Springfield during Massachusetts Day at 10:30 a.m. and the will be at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Springfield Prep Charter School at 12:30 p.m.