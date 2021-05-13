Governor Baker to speak during Springfield College graduation ceremony

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield College Ranking_699085

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to deliver the commencement address virtually during the Springfield College graduation ceremony Friday.

Springfield College will offer both in-person and virtual graduation ceremonies on May 14, 15 and 16. First, there will be a virtual opening ceremony on Friday, with Governor Baker giving the commencement address. This ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed online.

Over the weekend there will be eight separate in-person ceremonies, four on Saturday and four on Sunday at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus. Ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Video streams and schedules of the ceremonies can all be accessed through the Springfield College Commencement Stream webpage.

The college will award 1,162 degrees: 434 master’s degrees, seven certificates of advanced graduate study, three Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 34 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, and 13 Doctor of Psychology degrees and 671 bachelor’s degrees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today