Governor Baker to speak during Springfield College graduation ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to deliver the commencement address virtually during the Springfield College graduation ceremony Friday.

Springfield College will offer both in-person and virtual graduation ceremonies on May 14, 15 and 16. First, there will be a virtual opening ceremony on Friday, with Governor Baker giving the commencement address. This ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed online.

Over the weekend there will be eight separate in-person ceremonies, four on Saturday and four on Sunday at Stagg Field on the Springfield College main campus. Ceremonies start at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Video streams and schedules of the ceremonies can all be accessed through the Springfield College Commencement Stream webpage.

The college will award 1,162 degrees: 434 master’s degrees, seven certificates of advanced graduate study, three Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 34 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, and 13 Doctor of Psychology degrees and 671 bachelor’s degrees.