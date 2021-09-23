SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Springfield Prep Charter School Thursday.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, faculty, and students for a ceremony for the $20.4 million renovated school located at 2071 Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield at 12:15. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting or in the school’s gym with speakers that include the following:

Governor Charlie Baker

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito

John Davis, Trustee, The Irene E. and George C. Davis Foundation

City Councilor Michael Fenton

Springfield Prep Founder and Executive Director, Bill Spirer

Springfield Prep Assistant Principal Shawna Mitchell

Springfield Prep Founding Student Cyrine Fioklou, 7th Grade Student

Springfield Prep Charter School is a 50,000 square foot public school for nearly 500 students in Kindergarten through 7th grade. The school includes classrooms designed for its unique two-teacher model, breakout rooms for small group instruction, a full gymnasium with a stage for performances, and dedicated science, art, and dance rooms.

22News is covering the event and will provide a livestream on WWLP.com.