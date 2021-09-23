SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Springfield Prep Charter School Thursday.
Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, faculty, and students for a ceremony for the $20.4 million renovated school located at 2071 Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield at 12:15. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting or in the school’s gym with speakers that include the following:
- Governor Charlie Baker
- Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito
- John Davis, Trustee, The Irene E. and George C. Davis Foundation
- City Councilor Michael Fenton
- Springfield Prep Founder and Executive Director, Bill Spirer
- Springfield Prep Assistant Principal Shawna Mitchell
- Springfield Prep Founding Student Cyrine Fioklou, 7th Grade Student
Springfield Prep Charter School is a 50,000 square foot public school for nearly 500 students in Kindergarten through 7th grade. The school includes classrooms designed for its unique two-teacher model, breakout rooms for small group instruction, a full gymnasium with a stage for performances, and dedicated science, art, and dance rooms.
22News is covering the event and will provide a livestream on WWLP.com.