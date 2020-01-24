Governor Charlie Baker to attend ribbon cutting at Springfield’s Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will be in western Massachusetts to participate in a ribbon cutting for Platform C at Union Station in Springfield.

MassDOT Undersecretary Scott Bosworth, Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joining Baker at the event. The ribbon cutting will take place Friday afternoon at 4:15 pm.

The opening of Platform C serves as the key achievement of the $103 million Springfield Union Station rehabilitation project. The final piece included elevating Platform C for easier accessibility to board trains, outdoor shelter, elevator, stairs, benches, garbage receptacles, and signage, and was complete through $11 million in state funding.