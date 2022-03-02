SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit Springfield on Wednesday to promote his dangerousness bill.

The Republican governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy for a roundtable discussion with survivors of domestic violence at the YWCA in Springfield.

Baker’s proposed legislation would keep defendants who are considered “dangerous” in jail while they await trial. If passed, someone would be considered dangerous if they are accused of certain violent crimes and the prosecution believes the defendant is likely to commit another crime while released- or if they pose a threat to the community and the victim.

Other changes would include stronger consequences for people who cut off GPS bracelets, and it would improve the system for notifying victims if a defendant is set to be released.

The roundtable will begin at 10:00 A.M.