SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor-elect Maura Healey will be in Springfield on Monday.

Healey and Lieutenant Gvernor-elect Kim Driscoll are visiting the New North Citizens’ Council Youth Center as part of their “Team Up Massachusetts” tour.

There, they’ll host a holiday gift giveaway, ahead of Three Kings Day. Driscoll will also be delivering remarks at the Springfield City Council meeting at 10:00 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield is also making an appearance at the Springfield City Council 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony on Monday, according to a news release from the City of Springfield. Councilor Jesse Lederman is to be sworn in as Council President and Councilor Melvin Edwards will be sworn in as Vice President.