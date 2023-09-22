SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a big announcement planned at Union Station on Friday related to federal transportation funds.

A funding announcement will be held on Friday at Union Station in Springfield with Governor Maura Healey and Congressman Richard Neal in attendance, alongside MassDOT and Amtrak officials.

The group will announce $108 million in federal funding to improve passenger and freight rails in Massachusetts. The money comes from the USDOT Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program.

That program is meant to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of inter-city passenger and freight rails. MassDOT and Amtrak applied for this funding last year, specifically to make improvements in order to provide regular passenger service between Springfield and Boston.

The Governor, Congressman, and the rest of the transportation delegation are due at Union Station at 9:30 a.m. for the announcement.