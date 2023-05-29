AGAWAM. Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other state and local officials Monday afternoon for a special Memorial Day Service in Agawam.

Just three days ago, Governor Healey signed an executive order that established the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans’ Services. The council is intended to improve the work that the executive office of Veterans is doing to assess current programs, services, and regulations for veterans.

The Memorial Day Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

Mayor Sarno states, “As our families gather together over the weekend it is important to always remember and never forget our brave and honorable veterans, especially the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our way of life and protect and serve our country. Thanks to their sacrifice and the sacrifice of their families we enjoy the freedoms we have today. Freedom is never free, as we are witnessing with the tragedy in Ukraine. God Bless our veterans and God Bless our city of Springfield.”