SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey will be the keynote at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s premier legislative and economic forecasting event of the year on Friday.

Outlook brings together business leaders, as well as local, state, and federal policymakers to discuss this year’s economic outlook, and will be the first in-person Outlook event since 2020, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Regional Chamber.

This Outlook event is supported by presenting sponsor, MassMutual, platinum sponsors Baystate Health, Eversource, Health New England, and 22News, as well as reception sponsors Comcast, MassLive, and The Center for Human Development (CHD).

Outlook will feature, along with Healey, a diverse lineup of speakers, and more presenters will be announced within the coming weeks. Outlook is taking place on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the MassMutual Center.

Healey is the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts and was sworn in on January 5 of 2023. She is the first woman and openly LGBTQ person elected as Governor in Massachusetts history. Healey was elected Massachusetts Attorney General back in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. She is known as the People’s Lawyer and she took on issues impacting residents across Massachusetts such as the opioid epidemic, the climate crisis, health care costs, and student loan debt.

Healey launched the Community Engagement Division in May of 2015, which brought the Attorney General’s office and its work into communities across Massachusetts and assisted with the rollout of several policy initiatives including the Earned Sick Time Law and the Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights.

As Governor of Massachusetts, Healey is focused on bringing people together and delivering results for residents with the support of Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. Healey is committed to building an affordable state and growing the state’s economic competitiveness by prioritizing housing, transportation, job training, and childcare.

“We are thrilled to gather in person for Outlook 2023 and welcome Governor Healey to our region. This is an exciting opportunity to network with business leaders, learn and prepare for this year’s economic forecast, and debut our 2023 legislative agenda,” said Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal. “This agenda outlines the Chamber’s advocacy priorities to strengthen business competitiveness, lower business costs, and build a prosperous future for Greater Springfield. We want to thank Governor Healey for her participation in this event, along with our generous sponsors who are committed to seeing our community flourish and grow.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal and her team for again holding this year’s Outlook event in downtown Springfield. Thank you to all of the sponsors, especially Baystate Health, MassMutual, Eversource, Health New England, MGM Springfield, Mercy Medical Center, The Eastern States Exposition, Bay Path University, Comcast, CHD, the Republican, WWLP-22News, Eastman, BusinessWest and Berkshire Bank. My administration continues to focus on putting Springfield at the forefront with innovative economic development programs, initiatives and projects. Working with all of our community partners and stakeholders we continue to move our Springfield forward. Working together with Congressman Richard Neal, Governor Maura Healey, our state delegation and all of our local community partners, especially the Springfield Regional Chamber, we are committed to advocating for initiatives and policies that strengthen business competitiveness and opportunities to build a prosperous future for Springfield and beyond.”