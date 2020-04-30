Governors incorporating social distancing guidelines into future plans after Trump’s decision to not extend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump says his administration’s social distancing guidelines that are set to expire Thursday will not be extended further but Governors plan to carry out these guidelines moving forward.

The administration said the existing social distancing recommendations are being incorporated by Governors into their new future plans.

The original two-week guidelines that were extended to 30 more days called for Americans to work from home, limit travel and avoid large gatherings.

Vice President Mike Pence said the existing guidelines were being applied to the new guidance issues by the white house on how states can reopen safely. Eight states are planning to reopen malls and outlets Friday, despite not meeting federal standards to do so.

Many experts recommend that testing will be the key to getting back to normal. A new study from Harvard shows the country needs 5 million tests a day to reopen safely.