Governors release 10-steps to consider before reopening economy

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Governor’s Association released a report this week that listed the 10 steps each governor should consider before re-opening the economy.

The steps include developing a “strong and clear” communication and public engagement plan and being prepared to reassess and improve any reopening plans frequently.

Cookie Torres, owner of Cookie’s Cafe in East Longmeadow said she plans to maintain sanitizing her entire restaurant and establishing proper distancing rules in accordance with state guidelines once she fully re-opens.

She said she’s been ok with doing to-go orders during this time but misses seeing her customers and the crowd she would get dining in.

Torres told 22News, “It’s probably the hardest in addition with the financial strain. The social aspect is real important, we’re a small cafe everyone knows everyone and I miss that.”

Gov. Baker said he will not begin to allow businesses to fully re-open until we are well past the surge and see a significant decline in new cases.