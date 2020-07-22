Grab and go barbecue honoring first responders held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wellington of Springfield held their annual barbecue on Wednesday to thank their first responders for their hard work.

This year’s barbecue was a little different than previous barbecues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The food was grab and go in order to practice social distancing.

“Despite all that’s going on they still risk their lives to save lives and just be there for us. They come out to every emergency here, whether it’s to help our residents or if there’s a fire they are first to respond going in no questions asked. So this is just a little token to say thank you for all that they do,” Emma Burke of The Wellington told 22News.

The barbecue was from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is the fourth year it was held.