Grab-and-go breakfast to be provided for Springfield first responders during crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield to introduced a new program showing appreciation to first responders during the coronavirus crisis.

In a news release to 22News, UWPV said the Good Morning Heroes program is a joint effort to give back to the first responders working hard and risking their lives for our community.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield and the United Way of Pioneer Valley are working together to show appreciation to the front-line workers keeping us safe and healthy every day, especially now during this unprecedented global pandemic. United Way of Pioneer Valley

The Heroes program will provide grab-and-go breakfast bags to Springfield first responders. It will be available on weekdays, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. or until bags run out, in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield parking lot on Carew Street.

The program will begin on Friday, April 10, and end Monday, May 4.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Vinny Borello.