Grab and Go: School liquidation event in Ludlow

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — When Rosa Parks bravely refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white person in 1955, her courageous act was widely acknowledged as the beginning of the civil rights movement. But nine months before that, another courageous African American — a 15 year-old girl — did the same thing, in the same Alabama city.

Not only has Claudette Colvin never been given the same level of recognition as Parks, but her bold action, which was considered criminal at the time, has remained on her record.

It all happened in Alabama, but the 15 year-old who fought for her rights there back then ended up becoming a New Yorker for most of her adult life. She's now back in Alabama, 66 years later, fighting to have her record cleared after all this time.

She's cited her life in New York as being a boon to her plight.

"I shouldn't have been arrested," Colvin said in an interview on Tuesday, "because I wasn't breaking the law."

She spoke after filing papers calling for her conviction of assaulting a police officer to be expunged from her record. She struggled with an officer while being arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white girl, and was given indefinite probation for the March 1955 incident.

It generated some attention at the time, and even helped to inspire local activists, led by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks, to begin the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

However, in part because of the scrutiny she faced, Colvin couldn't find work in Alabama after high school.

She ended up moving to the Bronx, where she lived for more than six decades, until a year or so ago.

Pilar Villafane lived across the hall from Colvin in an apartment building in the Parkchester neighborhood and called Colvin her "best friend" in the complex.